Needham & Company LLC Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

MTSI opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

