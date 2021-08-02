Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

