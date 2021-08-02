$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $154.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the highest is $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

