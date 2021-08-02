LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,816 shares of company stock worth $5,771,628 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

