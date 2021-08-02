Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $962,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

