Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

