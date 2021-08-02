Piper Sandler Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $323.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

