TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

