Stephens Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $22.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

Navient stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

