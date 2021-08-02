Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will earn $14.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

