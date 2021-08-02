Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRM. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $139.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.