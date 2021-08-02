Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $406.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Generac by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

