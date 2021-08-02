DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DXC opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

