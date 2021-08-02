RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNG opened at $267.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

