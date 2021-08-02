Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ingredion has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.