KeyCorp Comments on PTC Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PTC by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PTC by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.