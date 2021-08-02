Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

