Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WestRock Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.21 on Monday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

