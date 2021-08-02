STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

