Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $158.44 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 187.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

