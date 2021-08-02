RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.74 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

