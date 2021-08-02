Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

