Financial Contrast: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) vs. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Industrial and Alta Equipment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.03 billion 1.45 $65.40 million $1.68 23.52 Alta Equipment Group $873.60 million 0.47 -$24.00 million ($0.61) -20.64

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 6.88% 45.32% 15.27% Alta Equipment Group -1.32% -9.45% -1.78%

Risk & Volatility

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of Global Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Industrial and Alta Equipment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Alta Equipment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alta Equipment Group has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Alta Equipment Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission products, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through relationship marketers, catalogs, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses, as well as provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions. It serves diversified manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale/retail, construction, automotive, municipal/government, and medical sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Livonia, Michigan.

