Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

