Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

