UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.