Kinross Gold’s (K) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.37.

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

