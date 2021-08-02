Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$197.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$170.00 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

