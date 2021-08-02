Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TX opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

