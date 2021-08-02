Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

