Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

