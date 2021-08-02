National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,128.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.