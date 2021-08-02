Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Raised by William Blair

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

