Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.08 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

