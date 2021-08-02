Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

