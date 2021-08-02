MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

MSM stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

