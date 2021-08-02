Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3,197.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 42,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

