McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.