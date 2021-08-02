Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 31.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $302.00 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

