National Bank Financial Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.04.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,521,127.57. Insiders have sold a total of 136,211 shares of company stock worth $2,293,862 over the last three months.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

