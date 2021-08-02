Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Increases By 32.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
