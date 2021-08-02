Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SHLE opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

