Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of SHLE opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.
