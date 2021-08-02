Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at TD Securities

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities to C$68.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MX. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.38.

Methanex stock opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$24.44 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

