Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

MESO stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $908.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

