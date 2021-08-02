Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$86.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

TSE:L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

