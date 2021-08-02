BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

