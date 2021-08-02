B. Riley Increases Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $16.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

