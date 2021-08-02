Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE GL opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

