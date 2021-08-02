Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.