Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Athersys stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

